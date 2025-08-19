Market continues to cheer GST reforms; European mrkt advance

The key domestic indices traded with moderate gains in afternoon trade on optimism surrounding the Prime Ministers GST reform announcement, while investors monitored FII activity and global geopolitical developments. Nifty traded above 24,950 mark.

Barring pharma, all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green with oil & gas, auto and media shares advancing the most.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 405.06 points or 0.50% to 81,678.81. The Nifty 50 index gained 107.80 points or 0.43% to 24,984.70.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.60% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.70%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,483 shares rose and 1,482 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Tata Motors (up 3.37%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.53%), Reliance Industries (up 2.31%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) (up 2.18%) and Hero Motocorp (up 2.11%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Grasim Industries (down 1.29%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.02%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.99%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.97%) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) (down 0.75%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Hindustan Zinc rose 0.25% after the company said that its board has approved to set up a tailings reprocessing plant at Rampura Agucha, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, aimed at recovering metals from the tailing dumps. The said project is part of the companys plan to double its production capacity. The new plant, with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), will be developed with an investment up to Rs 3,823 crore and is targeted for completion within 28 months from the zero date.

HLE Glascoat hit an upper circuit of 20% after announcing the successful completion of its strategic European acquisition. In a regulatory filing, the company disclosed that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, HLE Surface Technologies GmbH, finalized the acquisition of specific assets of Germany-based Omeras GmbH, along with all shares of its subsidiary Omerastore GmbH, The acquisition, valued at 2.75 million euros SPML Infra shed 0.27%. The company has announced it has received an order worth Rs 1,073 crore project from the Indore Municipal Corporation for the augmentation of the city's water supply system under the Government of Indias AMRUT 2.0 initiative.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals added 0.59%. The company received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Macitentan tablets, 10 mg. Vedanta jumped 2.49% after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 21 August 2025, to consider a second interim dividend for FY2025-26. Global Markets: Most European markets advanced after prospects of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised hopes of easing tensions. Most Asian markets declined on Tuesday as traders digested the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House, aimed at stopping the Moscow-Kyiv conflict.

In a social media post late on Monday, Trump said he had called Putin and begun arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy, to be followed by a trilateral summit among the three Presidents. Investors are also closely watching the Fed's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference between August 21 and 23, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak, could offer more clarity on the economic outlook and the central bank's policy framework. Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks ended the day near the flatline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 34.30 points, or 0.08%, to close at 44,911.82. The S&P 500 closed down 0.01% and ended at 6,449.15, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.03% to settle at 21,629.77.