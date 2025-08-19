Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.40% to Rs 29.73 crore

Net profit of Satin Housing Finance rose 11.76% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.40% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.7322.1245.4462.571.130.990.770.670.570.51

