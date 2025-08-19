Satin Finserv standalone net profit rises 12.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.29% to Rs 37.28 crore

Net profit of Satin Finserv rose 12.57% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.29% to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.2829.0645.0135.793.102.692.622.321.881.67

