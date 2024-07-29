Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Market Creators reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 1.90 crore

Net profit of Market Creators reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.901.14 67 OPM %6.32-9.65 -PBDT0.12-0.09 LP PBT0.10-0.10 LP NP0.10-0.10 LP

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

