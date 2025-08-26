Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CuraTeQ Biologics receives UK MHRA approval for Dazublys

CuraTeQ Biologics receives UK MHRA approval for Dazublys

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has obtained marketing authorisation from UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dazublys, its trastuzumab biosimilar version.

Earlier in July 2025, Dazublys has received the marketing authorisation in the European Union from the European Commission (EC).

This is CuraTeQ's fourth biosimilar to be approved by MHRA after the approval of Bevqolva in December 2024 and Zefylti in May 2025 and Dyrupeg in June 2025.

Dazublys, Zefylti, and Dyrupeg are also approved in the European Union.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

