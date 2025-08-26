Coal India announces appointment of Mamta Palariya on board of Northern Coalfields

Coal India announced that the Ministry of Coal has appointed Mamta Palariya (DIN-07749007) as Non- Official Independent Director, on the Board of Northern Coalfields (NCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India, w.e.f date of notification of her appointment till her tenure as Non- Official Director on the Board of Coal India i.e. 27 March 2026 or until further orders whichever is earlier.

