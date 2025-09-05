Market opens on firm note; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,750 mark. Auto, realty and PSU bank shares advanced, while FMCG and media stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 163.36 points or 0.20% to 80,881.37. The Nifty 50 index rose 56.05 points or 0.23% to 24,789.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,560 shares rose and 1,240 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 106.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,233.09 crore in the Indian equity market on 04 September 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Indo Tech Transformers jumped 4.08% after the company secured purchase orders worth Rs 78.39 crore from Avaada Clean Project for the supply of nine 125 MVA power transformers, reinforcing the companys position in the renewable energy infrastructure segment. Yasho Industries rose 1.75% after the company entered into a 15-year long-term supply agreement with a global multinational corporation for lubricant additives.

RPP Infra Projects shed 0.18%. The company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an EPC work order worth Rs 134.21 crore from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.32% to 6.473 from the previous close of 6.491. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1100 compared with its close of 88.1200 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.33% to Rs 106,773. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.17% to 98.12.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.53% to 4.154. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 11 cents or 0.16% to $66.88 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian market advanced on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday formalizing a lower Japanese auto import tariff of 15%, down from 27.5%. The order also confirmed the agreement for $550 billion of Japanese investments in U.S. projects. Several Asian chip stocks were in focus after Trump said Thursday stateside that his administration plans to slap tariffs on semiconductor imports from firms that do not move production to the United States. The comments came ahead of Trumps dinner with top technology CEOs at the renovated Rose Garden.

Japanese real wages turned positive for the first time in seven months on the back of hefty summertime bonuses, but elevated inflation added to pressure on consumption, data showed on Friday. Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key determinant of households purchasing power, edged up 0.5% in July from a year earlier, the first increase since December last year, when they inched up by 0.3%. Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks rose on hopes of a favorable jobs report that supports a Federal Reserve rate cut chance. The broad market S&P 500 finished up 0.83% at 6,502.08, while the Nasdaq Composite settled up 0.98% at 21,707.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 350.06 points, or 0.77%, at 45,621.29. It was the S&P 500's 21st record close so far this year.