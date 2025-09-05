Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid wins bid for transmission project in Sonbhadra District, Uttar Pradesh

Power Grid wins bid for transmission project in Sonbhadra District, Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the project namely Transmission system for evacuation of power from Pumped Storage Projects in Sonbhadra District, Uttar Pradesh on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis. The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by POWERGRID on 04 September 2025.

First Published: Sep 05 2025

