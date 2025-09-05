Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind appoints director

Inox Wind appoints director

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 05 September 2025

Inox Wind has approved the appointment of Madhurima Sayan Das (DIN: 06387873) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for an initial term of 1 (one) year with effect from 5 September 2025, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Zydus Lifesciences, RPP Infra Projects, Indo-Tech Transformers, Trent, Yasho Industries

Indo Tech Transformers secures Rs 78-cr order from Avaada Clean Project

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

Gujarat Fluorochemicals fixes record date for final dividend

NTPC discontinues operations of Tanda Thermal Power Station (Stage-I)

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story