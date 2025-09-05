Stock Alert: Zydus Lifesciences, RPP Infra Projects, Indo-Tech Transformers, Trent, Yasho Industries

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 4 September 2025.

SpiceJet, Classic Electrodes India and Toyam Sports set to announce quarterly results today.

Zydus Lifesciences has entered into an exclusive licensing & supply agreement with Synthon, a Netherlands-based pharmaceutical company, for the commercialization of Ozanimod capsules in the United States.

RPP Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an EPC work order worth Rs 134.21 crore from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Indo-Tech Transformers has secured purchase orders worth Rs 78.39 crore from Avaada Clean Project for the supply of nine 125 MVA power transformers, reinforcing the companys position in the renewable energy infrastructure segment.