GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities on Dalal Street

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 0.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a flat opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 106.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,233.09 crore in the Indian equity market on 04 September 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 4,361.99 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

Global Markets: Asia market advanced on higher Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday formalizing a lower Japanese auto import tariff of 15%, down from 27.5%. The order also confirmed the agreement for $550 billion of Japanese investments in U.S. projects. Several Asian chip stocks were in focus after Trump said Thursday stateside that his administration plans to slap tariffs on semiconductor imports from firms that do not move production to the United States. The comments came ahead of Trumps dinner with top technology CEOs at the renovated Rose Garden. Japanese real wages turned positive for the first time in seven months on the back of hefty summertime bonuses, but elevated inflation added to pressure on consumption, data showed on Friday.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key determinant of households purchasing power, edged up 0.5% in July from a year earlier, the first increase since December last year when they inched up by 0.3%. Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks rose on hopes of a favorable jobs report that supports a Federal Reserve rate cut chance. The broad market S&P 500 finished up 0.83% at 6,502.08, while the Nasdaq Composite settled up 0.98% at 21,707.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 350.06 points, or 0.77%, at 45,621.29. It was S&P 500′s 21st record close so far this year. Data released on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, while hiring by private employers slowed in August, offering further evidence that labor market conditions were softening.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 237,000 for the week ended August 30, the US Labor Department said. Domestic Market: The frontline equity benchmarks ended with modest gains on Thursday after the government unveiled sweeping tax cuts under a major Goods and Services Tax (GST) overhaul. The move, designed to boost consumer spending ahead of the festive season and cushion the impact of high U.S. tariffs, lifted investor sentiment. The Nifty closed above the 24,700 mark, with auto and FMCG shares leading the advance, while PSU banks and energy stocks lagged. Market watchers noted that enthusiasm over the GST reforms overshadowed the impact of the weekly expiry of the Sensex derivatives contracts.