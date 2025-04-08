Market rides global gusts, Nifty glides past 22,500 mark

Domestic equity benchmarks bounced back sharply today, snapping a three-day losing streak, buoyed by upbeat global cues. Market anxiety eased as hopes grew that the ongoing US-China trade tensions may not significantly impact other major economies. The Nifty reclaimed ground, closing comfortably above the 22,500 mark. Bullish sentiment was broad-based, with all NSE sectoral indices ending in the green. Media, PSU banks, and consumer durables led the charge, drawing strong investor interest.

The S&P BSE Sensex soared 1,089.18 points or 1.49% to 74,227.08. The Nifty 50 index climbed 374.25 points or 1.69%, to 22,535.85. In the previous three trading sessions, the Sensex shed 4.54%, and the Nifty lost a staggering 5.01%.

Bajaj Finance (up 3.21%), Larsen & Tourbo (up 2.94%) and Reliance Industries (up 1.39%) boosted the indices.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.87% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 2.18%.

Market breadth was firmly positive, with 3,093 stocks advancing against 871 declines, and 119 remaining unchanged on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the India VIXthe volatility gaugetumbled 10.31% to 20.44, signalling reduced investor anxiety and rising confidence in the near-term market outlook.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 1.40% to 6.578 as compared with previous close 6.588.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.2550, compared with its close of 85.7600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2025 settlement rose 1.32% to Rs 88,094.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.29% to 103.19.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.12% to 4.152.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement added 58 cents or 0.37% to $64.58 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures have surged by 742 points, suggesting a strong rebound for US stocks today as investors appear optimistic about a potential recovery in the market.

European stocks advanced on Tuesday, reversing course from a four-day losing streak fueled by escalating global tariff tensions.

Most Asian shares ended higher, rebounding from the previous sessions losses over U.S. President Donald Trumps tariff policy and threats of even higher levies against China.

The market jitters followed US President Donald Trumps fiery threat to slap a whopping 50% tariff on imports from Beijing. This came in response to Chinas own counterpunch: a 34% tit-for-tat tariff on US goods. Not to be outdone, Chinas Commerce Ministry doubled down on Tuesday, vowing to "fight to the end" and warning of further "countermeasures" if Washington follows through.

Even as the rhetoric escalated, Beijing struck a note of restraint. The Commerce Ministry reiterated that it still favored "dialogue" with the US, cautioning that in a trade war, "there are no winners."

The escalating tensions have left global investors rattled. Analysts are now openly worrying about the ripple effects on supply chains, trade routes, and overall economic stability. A full-blown trade war, they warn, could put global growth into a chokehold.

Over in the US, Wall Street had a rough ride Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.9%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq managed a modest 0.1% gainthanks in part to a late-session tech rebound.

President Trump, meanwhile, remained unmoved by the volatility, reiterating his administrations commitment to reciprocal tariffs and brushing off any talk of a pause.

Among the tech heavyweights, NVIDIA soared 3.5%, and Broadcom Inc. surged 5.4%. Amazon and Meta Platforms also clawed back losses. On the flip side, Apple slid 3.7%, and Tesla tumbled another 2.6%, adding to investor anxiety.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) surged 4.98% to Rs 493.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 125% to Rs 94.17 crore on a 32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 676.48 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) added 1.38% after the company said that its total production jumped 23.51% to 88,701 units in the month of March 2025, compared with 71,814 units produced in the same period last year.

Titan Company rallied 3.29% after the companys standalone revenue jumped 25% year on year (YoY) in fourth quarter of FY25. The companys consolidated retail network increased by 72 stores (net) in the quarter, taking its total to total retail network to 3,312 stores.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 1.72% after the company said that it has commenced operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the Port of Colombo.

Jio Financial Services jumped 5.29% after the companys NBFC subsidiary, Jio Finance, has introduced fully digital loan against securities (LAS) facility for its customers to leverage their investments. The customers can avail loans of up to Rs 1 crore in just 10 minutes through the JioFinance App, with interest rates starting at 9.99%.

Bank of Maharashtra jumped 3.62% after the public sector bank reported that its gross advances jumped 17.84% to Rs 2,40,007 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 2,03,664 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Poonawalla Fincorp gained 3% after the company announced the launch of its shopkeeper loan business.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 3.04% after the company said that it has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs 2,210 crore for supply of EW Suite for Mi 17 V5 Helicopters of Indian Air Force.

Lemon Tree Hotels gained 3.55% after the company announced that it signed a license agreement viz. Lemon Tree Hotel, Darjeeling. The properties shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and will start operations in FY26.

Sobha surged 5.20% after the companys total sales value jumped 22.1% to Rs 1,835 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 1,504 crore in Q4 FY24.

Arkade Developers soared 6.49% after the company announced that it has registered a development agreement for cluster redevelopment in Borivali West, Mumbai, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 865 crore.

Godrej Properties rose 2.36% after the companys booking value increased 7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,163 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025. The company has achieved 109% of its annual guidance for booking value for FY25.

Keystone Realtors gained 3.85% after the company announced that its collections advanced 11.34% to Rs 746 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 670 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) jumped 6.23% after the company announced the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). As per the agreement, HUDCO will explore and potentially provide funding of up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the next five years for infrastructure development projects to be undertaken by MMRDA across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rose 2.30% after the company entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SWAN Defence and Heavy Industries to enhance indigenous commercial shipbuilding capabilities.

P N Gadgil Jewellers advanced 2.28% after the companys consolidated revenue increased by 5.1% year on year in Q4 FY25.

Info Edge (India) rallied 3.71% after the company announced that its standalone billings surged 18.97% to Rs 983.8 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 826.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

Bajaj Healthcare added 1.27% after the company announced the acquisition of Genrx Pharmaceuticals (in liquidation) as a going concern, as per the sale certificate dated 04 April 2025 that has been issued by the Official Liquidator.

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure climbed 9.06% after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Refex Green Power, has won a tender worth Rs 78.54 crore from Madurai City Municipal Corporation, Tamil Nadu.

