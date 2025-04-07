Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 3.01% to 13.28.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,320, a premium of 158.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,161.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tumbled 742.85 points or 3.24% to 22,161.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 65.70% to 22.79.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Trent were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

