Nifty April futures trade at premium

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,646.25, a premium of 110.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,535.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 climbed 374.25 points or 1.69% to 22,535.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 10.31% to 20.44.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

