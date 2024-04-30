Market trade higher; Auto shares advance

The key domestic benchmarks traded with decent gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 22,700 level. Auto shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 300.71 points or 0.40% to 74,971.99. The Nifty 50 index added 92.90 points or 0.41% to 22,736.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.64% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.48%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,103 shares rose and 1,350 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Stock exchanges will remain closed on Wednesday, 1 May 2024 on account of Maharashtra Day.

Results Today :

Indian Oil Corporation(up 0.42%), REC (up 2.61%), Adani Energy Solutions(up 0.87%), Havells India(up 1.67%), Adani Total Gas(up 1.62%), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company(up 0.44%), Indus Towers(up 1.19%), Central Bank of India (down 0.78%), Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care(up 0.58%), Exide Industries(1.31%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(down 1.51%), Star Health & Allied Insurance Company( up 0.59%), Vedant Fashions (down 0.48%), Five-Star Business Finance( up 1.60%), Castrol India (up 0.19%), Indiamart Intermesh (up 1.21%), Nuvoco Vistas Corporation(down 1.47%), Newgen Software Technologies( up 1.13%).

New Listing:

Shares of JNK India were currently trading at Rs 688.40 at 10:26 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 65.88% as compared with the issue price of Rs 415.

The scrip was listed at Rs 620, exhibiting a premium of 49.4% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 688.95 and a low of 620. On the BSE, over 6.15 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index gained 2.12% to 22,547.65. The index fell 0.38% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.48%), Apollo Tyres (up 2.98%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.81%), MRF (up 2.43%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 2.37%) were the top gainers.

Among the other gainers were Ashok Leyland (up 2.37%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.9%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.75%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.65%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.61%).

Stocks in Spotlight:

KEC International advanced 2.94% after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,036 crore across its various businesses.

RVNL rose 0.10% after the KRDCL- RVNL joint venture has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Southern Railway for redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

