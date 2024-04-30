Market trade higher; Auto shares advance

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 300.71 points or 0.40% to 74,971.99. The Nifty 50 index added 92.90 points or 0.41% to 22,736.30.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.64% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.48%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,103 shares rose and 1,350 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.
Stock exchanges will remain closed on Wednesday, 1 May 2024 on account of Maharashtra Day.
Results Today :
Indian Oil Corporation(up 0.42%), REC (up 2.61%), Adani Energy Solutions(up 0.87%), Havells India(up 1.67%), Adani Total Gas(up 1.62%), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company(up 0.44%), Indus Towers(up 1.19%), Central Bank of India (down 0.78%), Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care(up 0.58%), Exide Industries(1.31%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings(down 1.51%), Star Health & Allied Insurance Company( up 0.59%), Vedant Fashions (down 0.48%), Five-Star Business Finance( up 1.60%), Castrol India (up 0.19%), Indiamart Intermesh (up 1.21%), Nuvoco Vistas Corporation(down 1.47%), Newgen Software Technologies( up 1.13%).
New Listing:
Shares of JNK India were currently trading at Rs 688.40 at 10:26 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 65.88% as compared with the issue price of Rs 415.
The scrip was listed at Rs 620, exhibiting a premium of 49.4% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 688.95 and a low of 620. On the BSE, over 6.15 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index gained 2.12% to 22,547.65. The index fell 0.38% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.
Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.48%), Apollo Tyres (up 2.98%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.81%), MRF (up 2.43%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 2.37%) were the top gainers.
Among the other gainers were Ashok Leyland (up 2.37%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.9%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.75%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.65%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.61%).
Stocks in Spotlight:
KEC International advanced 2.94% after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,036 crore across its various businesses.
RVNL rose 0.10% after the KRDCL- RVNL joint venture has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Southern Railway for redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News