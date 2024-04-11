Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 10166.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 10166.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 67.94% to Rs 50.70 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 10166.67% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.94% to Rs 50.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 315.08% to Rs 7.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 165.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.7030.19 68 165.07158.01 4 OPM %6.531.16 -5.832.31 - PBDT4.420.37 1095 10.973.45 218 PBT4.160.08 5100 10.042.41 317 NP3.080.03 10167 7.431.79 315

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

BSE SME IPO of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry subscribed 25.03 times

Broader market outperforms; media shares in demand

BSE SME Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry makes strong debut

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; consumer durables advance

Blinged Lifestyle Launched its official Website: Making it Easier for Every Woman to Purchase their Desired Fashion Jewelry Online

PVR Inox opens 9-screen multiplex in Kochi

INR Settles Higher On Positive Equities And Muted Dollar Overseas

Market inches upward, eye US data for direction

Rupee bounces back

Fenesta achieves Rs 1,000 cr order book in FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story