Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 13.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.51% to Rs 254.63 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 13.90% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.51% to Rs 254.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 170.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.254.63170.319.7911.4124.9721.4220.9018.0515.3213.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News