Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 13.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Sales rise 49.51% to Rs 254.63 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 13.90% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.51% to Rs 254.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 170.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales254.63170.31 50 OPM %9.7911.41 -PBDT24.9721.42 17 PBT20.9018.05 16 NP15.3213.45 14

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

