Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Sales rise 27.59% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Money Masters Leasing & Finance rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.59% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.740.58 28 OPM %33.7836.21 -PBDT0.250.21 19 PBT0.250.20 25 NP0.250.20 25

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

