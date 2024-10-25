Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.59% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Money Masters Leasing & Finance rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.59% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.740.5833.7836.210.250.210.250.200.250.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News