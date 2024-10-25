Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit declines 95.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 79.22% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Vivanta Industries declined 95.59% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 79.22% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.868.955.918.040.140.720.030.680.030.68

