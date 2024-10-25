Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ITC consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Sales rise 16.66% to Rs 20581.57 crore

Net profit of ITC rose 1.94% to Rs 4992.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4898.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 20581.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17641.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20581.5717641.96 17 OPM %32.8536.58 -PBDT7369.477117.87 4 PBT6849.106664.83 3 NP4992.874898.07 2

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

