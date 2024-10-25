ITC consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.66% to Rs 20581.57 crore

Net profit of ITC rose 1.94% to Rs 4992.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4898.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 20581.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17641.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20581.5717641.9632.8536.587369.477117.876849.106664.834992.874898.07

