ITC consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.66% to Rs 20581.57 croreNet profit of ITC rose 1.94% to Rs 4992.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4898.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 20581.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17641.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20581.5717641.96 17 OPM %32.8536.58 -PBDT7369.477117.87 4 PBT6849.106664.83 3 NP4992.874898.07 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News