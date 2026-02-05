Marksans Pharma gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 113 crore

Marksans Pharma gained 4.30% to Rs 184.40 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 8.26% year-on-year to Rs 113.20 crore, despite a 10.64% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 754.42 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 5.13% YoY to Rs 150.62 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA increased 23.2% YoY to Rs 160.7 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 130.5 crore posted in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 21.3% in Q3 FY26 from 19.1% in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, revenue from the US and North America stood at Rs 412.4 crore (up 16.9% YoY), while revenue from the UK and Europe stood at Rs 258.2 crore (up 0.2% YoY).

Revenue from Australia and New Zealand stood at Rs 61.4 crore (up 30.1% YoY) in Q3 FY26. Revenue from the Rest of the World (RoW) declined 7.2% YoY to Rs 22.4 crore during the period under review. As of 31 December 2025, the companys cash balance stood at Rs 824.2 crore. Research and development (R&D) expenditure for 9MFY26 was Rs 62 crore, accounting for 3% of consolidated revenue. Mark Saldanha, managing director of the company, said, We delivered a stable and resilient performance in Q3 FY26, with operating revenue growing 10.6% YoY, supported by steady execution across key markets and improved seasonal demand. Margins expanded sequentially, driven by soft raw material costs, favorable currency movements, and an improving product mix, while EBITDA growth reflected operating leverage.