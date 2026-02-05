Ministry of Power says there is adequate availability of power, installed generation capacity stands at 513.730 GW

Ministry of Power stated in a latest update that there is adequate availability of power in the country. Present installed generation capacity of the country is 513.730 GW. Government of India has addressed the critical issue of power deficiency by adding 289.607 GW of fresh generation capacity since April, 2014 transforming the country from power deficit to power sufficient. Country has successfully met the all-time maximum demand of 250 GW last year. The gap between Energy Supplied and Energy Requirement has declined from 0.5% during FY 2022-23 to NIL during the current year. Similarly, the Peak Demand not met has declined from 4.0% during 2022-23 to almost NIL during the current year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News