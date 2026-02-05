Indian Oil Corp gains as Q3 PAT jumps 322% YoY to Rs 12,126 cr

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) added 1.59% to Rs 175.50 after the company's standalone net profit surged 321.98% to Rs 12,125.86 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 2,873.53 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 5.43% YoY to Rs 2,04,424.39 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,93,899.5 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 360.84% to Rs 15,991.56 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 3,470.08 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Domestic sales increased 4.98% to 26.015 million metric tons (MMT), while export sales fell 13.66% to 1.169 MMT in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, the refineries' throughput was 19.427 MMT (up 7.27% YoY), and the pipelines' throughput was 27.557 MMT (up 10.65% YoY). The company's revenue from petroleum products stood at Rs 217,890.01 crore (up 7.31% YoY), income from petrochemicals revenue was at Rs 6,935.77 crore (down 3.69% YoY), and revenue from gas stood at Rs 11,690.82 crore (up 6.01% YoY) during the period under review. The average gross refining margin (GRM) for the year April-December 2025 is $8.41 per bbl (April-December 2024: $3.69 per bbl). The core GRM, or the current price GRM for the year AprilDecember 2025 after offsetting inventory loss/gain, comes to $9.86 per bbl.