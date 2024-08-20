Marksans Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Goa facility

Marksans Pharma has announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), concluding the inspection as closed

The inspection has been classified as voluntary action indicated (VAI) and has been closed accordingly, the firm added.

Earlier, on 18 April 2024, the USFDA conducted good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at the companys facility located at Verna Industrial estate, Verna, Goa, India and issued five inspectional observations in Form 483. The inspection was conducted from 9 April to 17 April 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.