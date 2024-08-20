Marksans Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Goa facility

Marksans Pharma has announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), concluding the inspection as closedThe inspection has been classified as voluntary action indicated (VAI) and has been closed accordingly, the firm added.
Earlier, on 18 April 2024, the USFDA conducted good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at the companys facility located at Verna Industrial estate, Verna, Goa, India and issued five inspectional observations in Form 483. The inspection was conducted from 9 April to 17 April 2024.
Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.
The pharma company reported 29.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.75 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 68.66 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 18.12% YoY to Rs 590.62 crore in first quarter of FY25.
The scrip rose 0.36% to Rs 221.30 on the BSE.
