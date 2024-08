CG Power & Industrial Solutions has completed the acquisition of 55% stake in G.G. Tronics India (GGT) by way of subscription to Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 319.38 crore.

Pursuant to the completion of the said acquisition, GGT is now a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 20 August 2024.

