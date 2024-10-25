Marsons standalone net profit rises 1560.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2039.44% to Rs 38.51 crore

Net profit of Marsons rose 1560.00% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2039.44% to Rs 38.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.38.511.8015.0927.787.610.627.470.457.470.45

