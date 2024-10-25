Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 50.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.62% to Rs 55.84 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 50.50% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.62% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.55.8469.4715.9023.9210.0717.299.1516.765.9011.92

