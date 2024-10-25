Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 50.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.62% to Rs 55.84 croreNet profit of Axtel Industries declined 50.50% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.62% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.8469.47 -20 OPM %15.9023.92 -PBDT10.0717.29 -42 PBT9.1516.76 -45 NP5.9011.92 -51
