Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 50.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 50.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 19.62% to Rs 55.84 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 50.50% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.62% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.8469.47 -20 OPM %15.9023.92 -PBDT10.0717.29 -42 PBT9.1516.76 -45 NP5.9011.92 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Shriram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,153 crore

Exclude farming from EU-India trade deal, says German minister Habeck

MF investor count crosses 50 million after 10 million additions in a year

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

Centre doubles loan limit under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to Rs 20 Lakh

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story