Maruti Suzuki clocks total sales of 2.13 lakh units in Feb'26; exports jump 56% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India has reported total sales of 213,995 units in February 2026, which is higher by 7.3% as compared with 199,400 units sold in February 2025.

Total domestic sales stood at 174,840 units during the period under review, marginally higher by 0.3% compared with 174,379 units last year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales remained flat at 161,000 units (up 0.1% YoY) in February 2026, as gains in utility vehicle sales offset weakness in the entry level segments.

LCV volumes rose 15.5% to 3,130 units, while supplies to other OEMs declined 1.5% to 10,710 units in February 2026 over February 2025.

Exports rose sharply by 56.5% YoY to 39,155 units in February 2026, significantly outpacing overall growth and increasing their contribution to total volumes during the month. In a separate filing, Maruti Suzuki India stated that the total production during February 2026 stood at 227,550 units, compared with 197,471 units in February 2025, registering a growth of 15.2% YoY. Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles). The company reported a 4.08% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 3,879.1 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,726.9 crore in Q3 FY25, while revenue from operations rose 28.74% YoY to Rs 49,904.1 crore.