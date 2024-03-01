Maruti Suzuki gains as total sales rises 15% YoY in Feb'24

Maruti Suzuki India advanced 3.25% to Rs 11,635.15 after its total sales grew by 14.59% to 197,471 units in February 2024 as against 172,321 units recorded in February 2023.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 160,271 units (up 8.68% YoY) while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,126 units (down 6.85% YoY) during the period under review.

The company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) rose 8.66% YoY to 168,544 units and exports surged 68.11% to 28,927 units in February 2024 over February 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto maker's standalone net profit jumped 33.12% to Rs 3,130 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 2,351.3 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Net sales grew 38.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 31,860 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

