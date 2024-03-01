Ashok Leyland total sales slip 6% YoY in February

The commercial vehicle manufacturer sold 17,464 vehicles in February 2024, which is lower by 6% as compared with 18,571 units sold in February 2023.

The company's total medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales declined 10% YoY to 11,369 units while light commercial vehicles (LCV) sales grew by 3% YoY to 6,095 units in February 2024 over February 2023.

Total domestic sales for February 2024 stood at 16,451 units, down 6% as against 17,568 units registered in February 2023.

On the other hand, total vehicle (exports) increased by 1% YoY to 1,013 units in February 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

the company reported 60.51% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 580 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 361.34 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 2.69% to Rs 9,273 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 9,026 crore posted corresponding quarter last year.

Share of Ashok Leyland added 1.12% to Rs 171.75 on the BSE.

