Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 1.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 38841.90 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.04% to Rs 3911.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3952.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 38841.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36694.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.50% to Rs 14500.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13488.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 145109.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134921.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales38841.9036694.20 6 145109.90134921.70 8 OPM %12.4714.23 -13.8913.73 - PBDT6379.506405.90 0 25228.2022680.30 11 PBT4917.705107.60 -4 19620.0017424.50 13 NP3911.103952.30 -1 14500.2013488.20 8

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

