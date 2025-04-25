Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 1.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 38841.90 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.04% to Rs 3911.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3952.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 38841.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36694.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.50% to Rs 14500.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13488.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 145109.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134921.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

