Atul consolidated net profit rises 116.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 1451.64 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 116.57% to Rs 126.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 1451.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1212.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.81% to Rs 483.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 323.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.15% to Rs 5583.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4725.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1451.641212.155583.354725.6815.3612.1716.3513.47267.80158.761009.31693.50186.0983.01692.49450.62126.5058.41483.93323.02

