Atul consolidated net profit rises 116.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 1451.64 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 116.57% to Rs 126.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 1451.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1212.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.81% to Rs 483.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 323.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.15% to Rs 5583.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4725.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1451.641212.15 20 5583.354725.68 18 OPM %15.3612.17 -16.3513.47 - PBDT267.80158.76 69 1009.31693.50 46 PBT186.0983.01 124 692.49450.62 54 NP126.5058.41 117 483.93323.02 50

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

