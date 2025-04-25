Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 47.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 47.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.19% to Rs 8829.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 47.35% to Rs 3003.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2038.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 8829.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7285.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.43% to Rs 10353.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7759.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 33041.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28082.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8829.007285.00 21 33041.0028082.00 18 OPM %54.5950.09 -52.6348.63 - PBDT4796.003660.00 31 17276.0013775.00 25 PBT3782.002723.00 39 13636.0010307.00 32 NP3003.002038.00 47 10353.007759.00 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Atul consolidated net profit rises 116.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

SRM Contractors Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story