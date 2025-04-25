Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 47.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.19% to Rs 8829.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 47.35% to Rs 3003.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2038.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 8829.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7285.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.43% to Rs 10353.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7759.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 33041.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28082.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8829.007285.0033041.0028082.0054.5950.0952.6348.634796.003660.0017276.0013775.003782.002723.0013636.0010307.003003.002038.0010353.007759.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News