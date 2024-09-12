Jain Irrigation Systems enters into MoU with SKUAST-Kashmir

To offer state-of-the-art irrigation techniques and sustainable farming practices to region's farmers

Jain Irrigation Systems and the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-Kashmir) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer smart, technology-driven solutions to the region's farmers.

The partnership between Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and SKUAST-Kashmir aims to introduce state-of-the-art irrigation techniques and sustainable farming practices that are tailored to meet the unique challenges of the region. This collaboration will focus on improving water management, developing clean planting material, enhancing crop yields, promoting climate smart technologies, solutions & precision farming practices to ensure loterm sustainability.

