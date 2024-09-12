Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol expands its auto care product range

Castrol expands its auto care product range

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Introduces Castrol Microfibre Cloth and Castrol Shiner Sponge

Castrol India has expanded its Auto Care product range with the introduction of two new additions, the Castrol Microfibre Cloth and the Castrol Shiner Sponge.

These additions complement the existing range of Castrol Chain Cleaner, Castrol Chain Lube, Castrol 3-in-1 Shiner, Castrol 1-Step Polishing Compound and Castrol Anti-Rust Lubricant Spray.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Designed to provide exceptional cleaning and polishing results for both interior and exterior surfaces of vehicles, the Castrol Microfibre Cloth and the Castrol Shiner Sponge offer comprehensive solution for vehicle maintenance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dyson OnTrac available for demo, pre-book in India; launching on Sep 23

LIVE news: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail in CBI case on Friday

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 150pts, Nifty at 25k; Metal, Auto, PSU Bank, Health gain

This SME stock has surged 61% in 12 days; zoomed 328% in 3 months

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host Int'l Emmy Awards, B'wood reacts

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story