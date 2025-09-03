INR recovers from all time lows; Positive equities support

The Indian rupee recovered 9 paise from its all-time low level to settle at 88.06 (provisional) against US dollar on Wednesday, on positive domestic equities, softening of crude oil prices and weak US dollar index. Indian shares closed higher despite weak cues from global markets as investors grappled with rising bond yields and renewed trade uncertainty. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 409.83 points, or 0.51 percent, at 80,567.71, after hitting a low of 80,004 earlier. The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday low of 24,533 before reversing course to end up 135.45 points, or 0.55 percent, at 24,715.05. Rupee is trading near all-time low levels amid persistent foreign fund outflows on the back of ongoing trade tariff concerns between India and the US. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.15 against the US dollar, then fell to an intraday low of 88.19 and a high of 87.98 against the American currency.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app