Employment in unincorporated sector continues to rise, crosses 13-crore mark

National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has released the first Quarterly Bulletin of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (QBUSE), providing estimates for January-March 2025 and April-June 2025. It noted that number of establishments in the unincorporated sector is estimated at 7.85 crore in January-March 2025 and 7.94 crore in April-June 2025.

Employment in the sector crossed the 13-crore mark for the first time in January-March 2025, reaching 13.13 crore - well above all previous ASUSE annual estimates. Both establishments and employment in the sector have risen sharply in these quarters over the levels reported in the ASUSE 2023-24 annual estimates. Female workers accounted for over 28% of total employment in both quarters reflecting a marginal increase from ASUSE 2023-24.