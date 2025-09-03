Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Employment in unincorporated sector continues to rise, crosses 13-crore mark

Employment in unincorporated sector continues to rise, crosses 13-crore mark

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has released the first Quarterly Bulletin of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (QBUSE), providing estimates for January-March 2025 and April-June 2025. It noted that number of establishments in the unincorporated sector is estimated at 7.85 crore in January-March 2025 and 7.94 crore in April-June 2025.

Employment in the sector crossed the 13-crore mark for the first time in January-March 2025, reaching 13.13 crore - well above all previous ASUSE annual estimates. Both establishments and employment in the sector have risen sharply in these quarters over the levels reported in the ASUSE 2023-24 annual estimates. Female workers accounted for over 28% of total employment in both quarters reflecting a marginal increase from ASUSE 2023-24.

The QBUSE is the quarterly edition of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), presenting key estimates at more frequent intervals based on the data collected in the quarters in ASUSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty signals flat start for equities; Australia clocks strong GDP growth in Q2

CBDT extends income tax exemption window for sovereign wealth funds and pension funds by six years

SEBI raises surveillance measures to check volatility in F&O segment

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Sensex jumps 56 pts; Nifty trades above 24,600 level; VIX slumps 3.83%

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story