Employment in unincorporated sector continues to rise, crosses 13-crore mark

National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has released the first Quarterly Bulletin of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (QBUSE), providing estimates for January-March 2025 and April-June 2025. It noted that number of establishments in the unincorporated sector is estimated at 7.85 crore in January-March 2025 and 7.94 crore in April-June 2025.
Employment in the sector crossed the 13-crore mark for the first time in January-March 2025, reaching 13.13 crore - well above all previous ASUSE annual estimates. Both establishments and employment in the sector have risen sharply in these quarters over the levels reported in the ASUSE 2023-24 annual estimates. Female workers accounted for over 28% of total employment in both quarters reflecting a marginal increase from ASUSE 2023-24.
The QBUSE is the quarterly edition of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), presenting key estimates at more frequent intervals based on the data collected in the quarters in ASUSE.
