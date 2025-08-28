Maruti Suzuki India Ltd up for fifth session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 14777, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.25% slide in NIFTY and a 2.87% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14777, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 24586.05. The Sensex is at 80337.21, down 0.56%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has gained around 18.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25320.3, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.81 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 14744, up 0.55% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 18.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.25% slide in NIFTY and a 2.87% slide in the Nifty Auto index.