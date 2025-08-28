Mahindra Logistics slides after CFO Saurabh Taneja resigns

Mahindra Logistics fell 1.21% to Rs 318.10 after the company announced the resignation of chief financial officer (CFO) Saurabh Taneja, effective 19 September 2025.

The resignation appointment is based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and approval of the audit committee.

Saurabh Taneja, the current chief financial officer (CFO), key managerial personnel (KMP), and senior managerial personnel, will step down from his role effective from the close of business hours on 19 September 2025.

The board has approved the appointment of Isha Dalal as the new CFO, KMP, and senior managerial personnel of the company, effective 22 September 2025.

This leadership transition marks a continued focus on strengthening financial governance and strategic leadership at Mahindra Logistics. Mahindra Logistics is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specialising in supply chain management and enterprise mobility. The company pursues an asset-light business model, providing customised and technology enabled solutions that span across the supply chain and people mobility services. On a consolidated basis, Mahindra Logistics reported net loss of Rs 10.80 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.32 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales rose 14.41% YoY to Rs 1624.59 crore in Q1 June 2025.