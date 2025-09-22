Axis Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1142, up 0.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.41% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% fall in NIFTY and a 2.71% fall in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1142, up 0.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25304.8. The Sensex is at 82459.38, down 0.2%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 6.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55458.85, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.62 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1144, up 0.4% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is down 8.41% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% fall in NIFTY and a 2.71% fall in the Nifty Bank index.