Maruti Suzuki India starts exports of VICTORIS across global markets

Maruti Suzuki India announced the start of shipment of its premium SUV, VICTORIS, for exports. Over 450 vehicles have set sail from Mundra and Pipavav ports for global markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, Maruti Suzuki's export journey is guided by the vision of Make in India, Make for the World. In calendar year 2025, with exports of over 3.9 lakh vehicles, we emerged as India's number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth year in a row. The year also marked our re-entry into Europe with the start of exports of our first Battery Electric Vehicle, e VITARA.