HBL Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

L&T Technology Services Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and GE Vernova T&D India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2026.

HBL Engineering Ltd lost 7.79% to Rs 809.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd crashed 6.65% to Rs 3962.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6239 shares in the past one month. Prakash Industries Ltd tumbled 5.80% to Rs 127.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30349 shares in the past one month. Paradeep Phosphates Ltd dropped 5.48% to Rs 139.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.24 lakh shares in the past one month.