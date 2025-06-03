Tata Comm integrates new submarine cable system -TGN-IA2 into its network

Tata Communications announced the integration of a new submarine cable system TGN-IA2 constructed by the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) consortium, into its existing network fabric.
Built to deliver seamless connectivity, scalable bandwidth solutions, and high-capacity data transfer across multiple routes, TGN-IA2 will enable customers including enterprises, hyperscalers, and service providers to leverage availability of diverse and resilient connectivity solutions from a single provider in their Intra-Asia networks.
Additionally, TGN-IA2 will seamlessly integrate with Tata Communications existing assets, facilitating connectivity solutions from Asia into key geographies, including the US; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and India.
Unlike traditional consortium-built systems, the independence of owning and controlling end-to end capacity upgrades on TGN-IA2 will give Tata Communications unmatched flexibility and scalability, enabling faster provisioning and business readiness for customers. Enterprises can now enjoy a best-in-class network that adapts rapidly to changing needs, supports data-intensive applications such as AI, data centre-to-data centre connectivity and high-definition streaming empowering businesses to compete and grow in the ever-transforming digital economy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app