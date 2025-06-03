Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Comm integrates new submarine cable system -TGN-IA2 into its network

Tata Comm integrates new submarine cable system -TGN-IA2 into its network

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Communications announced the integration of a new submarine cable system TGN-IA2 constructed by the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) consortium, into its existing network fabric.

Built to deliver seamless connectivity, scalable bandwidth solutions, and high-capacity data transfer across multiple routes, TGN-IA2 will enable customers including enterprises, hyperscalers, and service providers to leverage availability of diverse and resilient connectivity solutions from a single provider in their Intra-Asia networks.

Additionally, TGN-IA2 will seamlessly integrate with Tata Communications existing assets, facilitating connectivity solutions from Asia into key geographies, including the US; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and India.

Unlike traditional consortium-built systems, the independence of owning and controlling end-to end capacity upgrades on TGN-IA2 will give Tata Communications unmatched flexibility and scalability, enabling faster provisioning and business readiness for customers. Enterprises can now enjoy a best-in-class network that adapts rapidly to changing needs, supports data-intensive applications such as AI, data centre-to-data centre connectivity and high-definition streaming empowering businesses to compete and grow in the ever-transforming digital economy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Nikita Papers crumples on debut

L&T bags significant order for water & effluent treatment business

RITES emerges as L-1 bidder for tender floated by Gujarat Urban Development Company

BSE SME Astonea Labs inches higher on debut

Volumes soar at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story