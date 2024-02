Sales rise 81.79% to Rs 144.78 crore

Net profit of Marwadi Shares & Finance rose 142.45% to Rs 49.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 81.79% to Rs 144.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 79.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.144.7879.6470.3254.8168.4728.7266.8227.5049.8020.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel