Marwadi Shares & Finance standalone net profit rises 154.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 110.37% to Rs 234.73 crore

Net profit of Marwadi Shares & Finance rose 154.55% to Rs 114.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 110.37% to Rs 234.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales234.73111.58 110 OPM %65.3468.04 -PBDT153.3861.36 150 PBT153.3860.27 154 NP114.4744.97 155

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

