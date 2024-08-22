Marwadi Shares & Finance standalone net profit rises 154.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 110.37% to Rs 234.73 croreNet profit of Marwadi Shares & Finance rose 154.55% to Rs 114.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 110.37% to Rs 234.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales234.73111.58 110 OPM %65.3468.04 -PBDT153.3861.36 150 PBT153.3860.27 154 NP114.4744.97 155
