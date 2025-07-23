MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 19.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.90% to Rs 465.98 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 19.28% to Rs 85.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.90% to Rs 465.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 364.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

