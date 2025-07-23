RattanIndia Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.79% to Rs 821.96 crore

Net loss of RattanIndia Power reported to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 93.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.79% to Rs 821.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 931.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.821.96931.8311.7620.2447.42152.34-13.1193.00-13.1193.00

