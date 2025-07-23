SRF consolidated net profit rises 71.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 3738.58 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 71.41% to Rs 432.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 252.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 3738.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3402.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3738.583402.2322.2017.74779.06532.14575.82343.98432.32252.22

