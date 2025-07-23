Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRF consolidated net profit rises 71.41% in the June 2025 quarter

SRF consolidated net profit rises 71.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 3738.58 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 71.41% to Rs 432.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 252.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 3738.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3402.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3738.583402.23 10 OPM %22.2017.74 -PBDT779.06532.14 46 PBT575.82343.98 67 NP432.32252.22 71

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

