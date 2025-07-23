Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit rises 33.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit rises 33.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 701.40 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India rose 33.62% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 701.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 652.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales701.40652.86 7 OPM %17.3816.05 -PBDT121.93102.70 19 PBT26.2914.04 87 NP7.875.89 34

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

