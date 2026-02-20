Mason Infratech jumps on bagging Rs 54-cr civil works order

Mason Infratech jumped 4.01% to Rs 181.50 after the company announced that it has secured a civil works contract worth Rs 53.68 crore from Transcon-Sheth Creators.

The order involves carrying out main civil works for Auris Ilaria Tower 6B, including balance floor RCC work up to LMR and OHT, AAC block masonry for all floors, internal plastering for kitchens, toilets, staircases, lobbies, ducts, and shafts, and external plastering for LMR, OHT, and terrace areas.

The contract is domestic in nature, valued at approximately Rs 53.68 crore, and is to be executed over a period of 17 months from the date of work order issuance.